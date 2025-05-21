



Are daily Starbucks runs eating up your budget? As convenient as it can be, imagine the luxury of skipping long lines and making espresso drinks in the comfort of your home. Thankfully, that dream isn’t too far from reality, especially with our latest Walmart find.

The Whall Touchscreen Espresso Machine is on sale during a major Flash deal at Walmart, and the discount seems almost too good to be true. For a limited time, you can get the $200 espresso machine for 66% off, which marks it down to an almost unheard-of price of just $68. After purchasing this machine, one shopper said, “No more Starbucks or energy drinks.”

Whall Touchscreen Espresso Machine, $68 (was $200) at Walmart

The Whall Touchscreen Espresso Machine has everything you need to make cafe-style coffee without leaving your kitchen. To start, the machine is sleek and stunning with a stainless steel body that won’t look like an eyesore on your countertop.

The espresso machine features a 20-bar pump that creates “super buttery espresso shots” quickly and with ease. It also comes with a built-in steam wand to heat up smooth and creamy milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and more. All of its features can be controlled with a modern touchscreen, creating a single shot of espresso, a double shot of espresso, or steamed milk with the touch of a button. To top it off, the machine is also easy to clean, thanks to its removable water tank and drip tray.

According to coffee lovers, this “fantastic” machine is an investment worth making since many “use it almost daily.”

“All I drink are espresso double shots, and this machine will pay for itself in one month. No more Starbucks or energy drinks,” one shopper said. They added that it can quickly make a “double espresso in one minute” and it’s the “best under $100 purchase I have made all year.”

You don’t even have to have any barista experience to use it. One shopper who claimed to be a “first-time espresso machine owner” said it’s “easy to use” and “makes great espresso.”

If you’re looking to end the cycle of spending $7 or more on specialty iced lattes, the

Whall Touchscreen Espresso Machine is for you. But shop this Flash deal while you can, as it won’t last forever.