



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Dressers don’t just belong in the bedroom. They can be used to store and organize all sorts of items in your home office, living room, or entryway. And the best dresser not only holds what you need, it also matches your aesthetic. Just like most furniture, dressers are expensive. Thankfully, we found a deal on a great modern dresser.

This Uhomepro 5-Drawer Dresser is only $120 at Walmart right now. Originally priced at $216, you’ll save $96 on this spacious 5-drawer dresser. It’s available in three classic colors: black, white, and brown. Plus, the manufacturer promises a simple assembly with included hardware and instructions.

Uhomepro 5-Drawer Dresser, $120 (was $216) at Walmart

The drawer pulls are handle-shaped, so they’re easy to grip. Each drawer sits on a pair of rolling gliders for a smooth open and close. Note that the drawers only hold up to 11 pounds. The top of the dresser is waterproof and can easily be wiped down with a damp cloth, or an all-purpose cleaner. One of its best features, however, is its anti-falling brackets. These are little brackets that connect the dresser to the wall, keeping it from toppling over and giving you a little peace of mind if you have young children.

Related: Amazon is selling a $1,700 work laptop for $300, and shoppers say it’s ‘very easy to set up and use’

Several shoppers commented on how easy the dresser is to assemble. One shopper shared, “Simple to put together. It was a wonderful surprise. It doesn’t feel or look cheap. The color matches the photo precisely.”

Another shopper was impressed with the dresser’s quality. “It is without a doubt the best particle board furniture I have ever bought. The instructions are excellent. It looks fantastic,” they said.

In the market for a new dresser? Consider checking out the Uhomepro 5-Drawer Dresser at Walmart. It’s on sale for $120 right now, but we don’t know how long this deal will last. Act while you can!