



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are looking for an easy and affordable way to spruce up your space, new decor is the way to go. Instead of spending money on larger pieces, simple decor changes like candles, blankets, and pillows can help give any space new life and create a cozy environment.

For extra comfort on the couch, in your bed, or even on your favorite chair, a throw pillow can go a long way. Right now, Walmart is selling a set of two Decoruhome Faux Fur Plush Throw Pillow Covers for just $12. Originally $24, these pillow covers are made with a soft faux fur fabric and have a velvet back.

Decoruhome Pack of 2 Faux Fur Plush Throw Pillow Covers, $12 (was $24) at Walmart

This sale price is on the 18-inch cream white color; however, multiple other colors and size options are also on sale at Walmart. The cream white color offers a neutral touch that can match any couch color or bed set. The pillow covers have a hidden zipper to easily add a pillow insert or change covers if you want a different color with each season. The fabric is hypoallergenic and 100% polyester with a fluffy striped design on the front.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘comfortable’ $400 power lift recliner for $290, and it has 7,000+ perfect reviews

This pack of two pillow covers has a 4.6-star rating at Walmart with over 200 five-star ratings and more than 80 perfect reviews. “Love the style, quality, and texture of these pillows,” one reviewer wrote.

These pillow covers can be used with new pillow inserts or on top of your current pillows to give them new life. Another reviewer said the pillow covers were “soft” and “really well made,” adding they were able to easily cover their existing pillows. “I used the inserts from my old couch pillows,” they wrote. “I would definitely recommend these!”

This 50% savings brings the price of each pillow cover down to $6, which is a steal you should add to your cart ASAP.