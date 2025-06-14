



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re trying to put together an entertainment center that’ll look great on camera or that you can show off when company comes over, having plenty of shelving is a must. LED lighting that suits the rest of your decor can also look great for photos and live streaming.

If you’re in the market for that kind of setup, Walmart has a Flash deal on the $240 Pinmoco 70-Inch TV Stand, which can be yours for just $126 right now — a total savings of $114.

Pinmoco 70-Inch TV Stand with LED, $126 (was $240) at Walmart

This display-friendly TV stand has four open shelving areas, plus four small side shelves. If you collect old-school gaming consoles, collectible statues and action figures, and coffee-table books, this is a great, space-efficient way to display them for your friends or viewers. The LED light display offers seven different colors to choose from, along with 22 different modes, so you can ensure the TV stand fits the rest of your decor. For the best price, you’ll want to go with the standard white option, but the stand is also available in marble white, black, and marble black.

The cabinet is 70.8 inches in length at the longest point, supporting up to 100 pounds of overall weight and television sets up to 80 inches. It’s made from a combination of P2 particleboard and tempered glass, and the shelving separators are adjustable to fit whatever you happen to be displaying. The stand comes with everything you need to assemble it yourself without any additional tools, and Pinmoco offers a quality guarantee in the event of any faulty parts.

Related: Amazon is selling $30 wireless earbuds for $13, and shoppers say they’re ‘very comfortable’ for extended use

“This entertainment center is a hundred percent fabulous,” said one satisfied shopper. “I love that the lights can change colors, or you can set the color you want. I’ve already recommended it to about five different people, and now all five are saying they want to purchase it for themselves.”

If you’re ready to give your home entertainment center a serious upgrade, save $114 on the Pinmoco 70-Inch TV Stand with LED with this killer Walmart Flash deal.