As convenient as cars can be, there are more efficient ways to make your commute, especially when you live in a city. Electric scooters have become an essential form of transportation for many city dwellers. It beats traffic and is a step up from walking. If you want to invest in your own rather than renting, we found an excellent option, and it’s on sale at Walmart right now.

The Gotrax G2 Plus Electric Scooter is currently on sale for just $148. That’s a 40% discount off its original price of $248!

Gotrax G2 Plus Electric Scooter, $148 (was $248) at Walmart

The Gotrax G2 Plus Electric Scooter isn’t just affordable — it also offers an “easy and convenient” way of transportation that shoppers can’t stop raving about. With a 200-watt motor, it has a max speed of 12 miles per hour. It has a 7-mile range in one charge and has an overall charging time of up to five hours. The e-scooter also has a display that shows its current speed, speed modes, battery life, and a handy headlight.

Shoppers love this electric scooter and mentioned how “awesome,” “convenient,” and “lightweight” it is.

“This is literally my daily driver. I ride this two miles to and from work every day and I’ve never had an issue with it. It’s been so reliable,” one reviewer said.

“It’s very smooth and easy to use. I got the hang of it very quickly within my first use. I like the convenience of its ability to fold, and it holds a charge quite well. My commute to work used to be a 40-minute walk, but this scooter cut it down to 20 minutes, and it’s really fun to ride it. Definitely recommend,” another customer said.

“It is easy to put together, it runs very smoothly, and the range is great for my teen. It is convenient to ride it somewhere nearby without suffering the traffic jam. When it is not in use, easily fold it to store. Not that heavy either.”

For under $150, you can’t get better than the Gotrax G2 Plus Electric Scooter. But act fast! With over 200 shoppers eyeing this deal, it’s only a matter of time before it sells out.