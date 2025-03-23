



Not only can a new bed frame improve your quality of sleep, but it can also give your bedroom a new look and some added functionality. While some frames can cost hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars, you don’t have to break your budget, thanks to Walmart and its reliable offerings at incredible prices

The Nisien Platform Bed Frame with Charging Station is a wonderful option for any type of bedroom, and the queen size is currently on sale for only $133, which is over 46% off its original price of $250.

Nisien Platform Bed Frame with Charging Station, $133 (was $250) at Walmart

The frame features a built-in charging unit, so you can keep your devices juiced up and within reach throughout the night even when you don’t have any easily accessible outlet plugs on the walls. There are two standard outlets, one USB and one Type-C charging port, perfect for your phone, tablet, Bluetooth earbuds, and more.

Constructed from a strong metal, the sturdy bed frame can withstand up to 1,000 pounds. If your bedroom is short on storage space, the platform design provides enough space—over 12 inches—to stash your luggage, clothes, books, and more underneath it.

Shoppers are thrilled with the bestselling platform bed frame, which has earned rave reviews for its style.

“Beautiful [and] functional. Really a great frame for an unbeatable price. easy to put together. Quite heavy so definitely a two-person job. Took about 45 minutes to assemble,” one shopper said. “Feels very sturdy and no noise.”

“Strong frame and great looking,” commented a second, while a third shopper wrote, “We love the bed!! I’ve already recommended it to my niece for her bedroom!”

