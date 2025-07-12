



Many of the big competing July sales are winding down, but Walmart still has some great deals worth browsing while you can. Summer’s a great time to save big on electronics, furniture, pool accessories, home-improvement items, and more.

If you’re in the market for some new tools, you can score a $270 Milwaukee Fuel 2-Tool Combo Kit for $170, or $100 off, for a limited time. The kit comes with a five-year limited warranty, and one reviewer said the hammer drill and impact driver have “more than enough power for most DIY jobs.”

Milwaukee M12 Fuel 2-Tool Combo Kit, $170 (was $270) at Walmart

This great set includes an ultra-compact hammer drill, a five-inch impact driver, two batteries, a charger, and a handy carrying bag. They’re each compatible with over 125 Milwaukee M12 tools. The impact driver is the fastest-working tool of its kind and is equipped with an LED lighting array around the bit for convenient illumination while you work. Reviewers say the batteries recharge fast and last a long time. Enjoy using these for all kinds of jobs around the house: drilling holes, driving fasteners, furniture assembly, automotive repairs, and anything else that requires a lot of torque.

The hammer drill is powered by a brushless Powerstate motor and Redlink Plus technology for unparalleled efficiency across a wide range of do-it-yourself applications. The kit comes with one 2-ampere-hour Redlithium battery pack and one 4-ampere-hour Redlithium XC battery.

“I love these for their size and weight,” wrote one reviewer. “They’re small and light, but also very powerful. The brushless technology is awesome; it makes a huge difference when compared to the older ones using the old-school brush technology. After using these, I don’t think I’d ever want to go back there.”

Ready to upgrade your power tools and score an unbeatable deal while you’re at it? Save $100 on a new Milwaukee Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver set at Walmart.