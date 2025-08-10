



While summer days are still here, they won’t be for much longer. The next thing you know, it’ll be pumpkin spice season, and you’ll be reaching for your favorite blanket and heading outside to sit on the patio set and enjoy cooler nights.

If you’d like those outdoor nights to be even cozier, adding a fire pit is the way to go. Walmart has a Better Homes & Gardens Fire Pit Table that’s on sale for only $124. If you’ve considered getting one, you may want to check this deal out.

Better Homes & Gardens Fire Pit Table, $124 (was $274) at Walmart

This aluminum 37-inch fire pit not only sports a classy-looking bronze finish, but it has a stainless steel burner for durability and longevity. Since it’s a propane system, you’ll get a smokeless burn, so you won’t need to worry about fanning smoke away as you enjoy the fire.

The fire pit also has a battery-operated electric igniter that’s very easy to switch on and off. And heat control is a part of the package too. Whether you prefer a small flickering fire or a big blaze, you can have either. Whatever suits the mood!

Customers really love this fire pit, calling it “sturdy,” “first-class quality,” and “easy to put together” in the reviews. They also mention that “it brings family and friends together for our evening get-togethers,” while some note that they love that it comes with a burner lid so it can double as a coffee table.

If you’ve had enough of summer and are counting down the days to fall, prepare your yard with the Better Homes & Gardens Fire Pit Table. At $124 it’s truly a steal, and you’ll be glad you got it.