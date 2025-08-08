



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Perfect weather calls for outdoor dining with family and friends, but you need the right patio setup. Fortunately, Walmart is selling a Pirecart Patio Dining Set for a price that goes easy on your wallet.

Normally priced at $280, this five-piece collection is on sale for $142 in light blue textilene, and there are five other color options also on sale. Whatever style you pick, you’re getting a collection of furniture that’s easy to assemble and even easier to enjoy.

Pirecart Patio Dining Set of 5, $141 (was $280) at Walmart

The set includes four steel-frame chairs with breathable textilene seats that support up to 330 pounds each. The chairs are also weather-resistant and waterproof, so they can stay sturdy through hotter days and stormy nights. Also included is a glass table that’s 28 inches tall and 31 inches wide, plus a center hole that can fit a patio umbrella. The table also has curved corners, so you don’t have to worry about getting nicked by sharp edges. It’s a safe and simple centerpiece for any patio.

Walmart shoppers had high praise for the Pirecart set, with many five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper liked the look of the set, saying, “It is attractive and sturdy.” Another shopper said, “It’s perfect for my small patio.” One customer said it’s the “perfect size for 4 people and looks really cute,” while a different customer called it “so stylish and comfortable.” If you have a smaller patio, one shopper says the Pirecart is “very nice for small areas.”

The Pirecart Patio Dining Set is a great way to update your back deck. It looks nice, has a cozy feeling to it, and can be easily assembled all on your own. Grab it at Walmart for this breezy discount.