Are you a sweaty sleeper? It’s almost impossible not to perspire while sleeping in the summer, but some sleepers run hot year-round.

The $285 Nisien Certipur Memory Foam Full Mattress is on sale at Walmart for only $163, and it may just be the ticket to enjoying a cooler, restful night’s sleep. Shoppers love it, with a couple touting that it’s “exactly what I needed.”

Nisien Certipur Memory Foam Full Mattress, $163 (was $285) at Walmart

Every inch of this mattress is engineered to provide the most comfortable and restorative sleep. This full-size mattress is made from high-performance pocket springs and high-density memory foam, which support your neck, shoulders, and spine. No matter what position you sleep in, you can bet on getting great sleep without any cumbersome aches first thing in the morning. The top of the mattress is made from a skin-friendly fabric that’s naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to allergens, mold, and bacteria. This means you may not simply sleep easier, but breathe easier too.

Its cooling gel memory foam topper makes this mattress extra cozy during hotter months, with a quilted knit cover that promotes breathability. Best of all, this mattress comes shipped compressed, so it will be easy to install in your bed frame.

“This mattress is definitely up to par and surpassed my expectations,” one shopper said. “I sleep like a baby and wake up feeling renewed without any body aches, ready to take on a new day.

“I thought for the price it would be an ok mattress, but I am amazed at how comfortable it was,” another shopper said. “I feel as though I am sleeping on a thousand-dollar mattress. I definitely recommend it; it’s a steal.”

The Nisien Certipur Memory Foam Full Mattress retails for $285, but you can shop it for only $163 with this limited-time Flash sale. Invest in this affordable mattress today, and you can enjoy something priceless: a truly restful night’s sleep.