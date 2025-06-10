



If you’re in the process of redecorating your deck or patio for a fun-filled summer of barbecues, pool parties, or Fourth of July fireworks, you can never have too many comfy places to sit.

At the moment, Walmart has a terrific Flash deal on the $300 Serwall Outdoor Patio Bench, now just $163 for a limited time. That’s a total savings of $137.

Serwall 2-Person HDPE Outdoor Patio Bench, $163 (was $300) at Walmart

This bench seats two adults comfortably and comes in black, gray, navy, and white, featuring a natural wood-grain texture. It’s made of stainless steel and high-density polyethylene, so it’s rust-resistant, weather-resistant, and waterproof, with strips of reinforced aluminum built into the backrest. It can support up to 660 pounds and comes with a 1,000-day warranty.

With its fadeproof, easy-to-clean exterior, you’ll be able to enjoy this bench for years to come, regardless of the weather or heavy use. Just wipe it down or rinse it off as necessary. If you’re shopping for a last-minute Father’s Day gift or planning a Fourth of July party, this’ll do nicely.

“We were in need of a bench for our front porch,and a friend told me about looking into HDPE material because of its durability,” one reviewer said.”So I came across this bench and was impressed by the reviews. It took two of us to put it together, but it turned out to be amazing, and I love that it’ll last us a long time. It was worth spending a little more and getting such exceptional quality. I’m thinking about buying a second one for our backyard.”

Whether you’re buying Dad a last-minute Father’s Day gift or decorating your patio for the summer, save $137 on the Serwall Outdoor Patio Bench with this great Flash deal at Walmart.