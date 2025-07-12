



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nobody likes getting the dreaded “low battery” notification from their phone, especially if they’re out and about. And it only gets worse if you forgot to pack your charger. Or maybe you did pack your charger, but you’re out in a remote area with nowhere to plug in. Never fear. That’s what portable chargers are for.

The good news is that we found one at a great price. For a limited time, you can find this $36 Jiumess Portable Charger for just $15 at Walmart. It’s available in black or white, and can charge most cell phones about three to five times before needing to be plugged in.

Jiumess Portable Charger, $15 (was $36) at Walmart

By far, the best thing about this particular charger is its built-in cables. Instead of packing your own set of cables, the charger has four different types of charging cables built in. It supports USB-A, USB-C, micro-USB, and lightning charging. Its large capacity 20,000 mAh battery allows you to charge up to four devices at once.

The charger can be recharged via USB-A or micro-USB. And its LED display shows you how much remaining power you have left. The battery itself is built with overcharge, temperature, and short-circuit protection. Plus, as an added bonus, there’s a little kickstand that pops out.

Several shoppers love the convenience of the built-in charging cables. One shopper shared, “With its massive capacity, I never have to worry about running out of battery on my phone or other devices again. The inclusion of built-in cables for easy charging means I can leave the house fully equipped without needing to carry extra cords.”

Another shopper said they appreciated the charger’s small kickstand. “Has the cords stored in the back, so no looking around or losing them. A great little feature is a little stand that pulls out so you can watch videos or stream music while it is charging. Best charger I’ve ever owned.” Another reviewer said, “Love this! I take it with me everywhere.”

Portable chargers can be literal lifesavers while traveling. No more stopping to find somewhere to charge your phone. Grab yourself this Jiumess Portable Charger for just $15 at Walmart. This is a limited-time deal, though. So if you’re interested, snatch it quick.