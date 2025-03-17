



Mattresses can be a big investment, which is probably why many of us are replacing them less frequently than the recommended seven to 10 years. Over time, mattresses sag and lose their springiness, meaning you’re more likely to suffer from disturbed rest. If you’ve noticed that your sleep is being affected, it may be time to buy a new one.

Luckily, Walmart offers a ton of affordable sleep solutions, including the Sf Memory Foam Mattress. Right now, you can get this shopper-favorite mattress for only $180—a 50% discount from its original price of $360.

Sf Memory Foam Mattress, $180 (was $360) at Walmart

Made from memory foam, the soft and supportive mattress molds to your body for ultimate comfort. It ships in a box for convenience and will spring up and take shape around 48 hours after being removed from the vacuum packaging.

The medium-firm mattress is breathable and moisture-wicking, making it a great option for every season. A versatile option ideal for master bedrooms, guest rooms, and kids’ bedrooms, the mattress is available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes and comes in two depths: 10 inches and 12 inches. All of the sizes and styles are currently on sale.

Shoppers are thrilled with the mattress, which they call ‘comfortable’ and a ‘great value.’

“I recently purchased this memory foam full mattress, and I couldn’t be happier with my choice! The combination of memory foam and individually pocketed coils provides excellent support and comfort. It contours to my body, relieving pressure points while still maintaining good firmness. The mattress was easy to set up—just unbox, unroll, and let it expand,” one shopper explained. “Overall, this mattress offers a great balance of softness and support, making it perfect for a restful night’s sleep. Highly recommend [it] for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable mattress!”

Sleep soundly knowing you got the bestselling Sf Memory Foam Mattress for only $180 at Walmart.