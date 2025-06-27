



Summer is coming in hot this year with sweltering temperatures hitting just about everywhere. Having some extra cooling power around your home can help air flow through every room and keep you from sweating through your shirt. When a tabletop fan just won’t cut it, and you can’t find a portable air conditioner within your budget, an affordable tower fan might be exactly what you need to beat the heat.

Currently, Walmart has a hot deal to keep you cool through every summer heat wave. The Homshade 41-Inch Tower Fan is just $53 for a limited time, which is an incredible 87% off the original $400 price.

Homshade 41-Inch Tower Fan, $53 (was $400) at Walmart

This oscillating tower fan delivers powerful cooling in a sleek, modern package. It measures 41 inches tall and features a high-efficiency motor with a 26 feet-per-second maximum speed and a 90-degree ultra-wide oscillation to cool entire rooms quickly. With three speeds (low, medium, high) and three wind modes (normal, natural, sleep), it’s versatile for daytime lounging or nighttime rest. An LED touchscreen display shows you the real-time room temperature, so you can adjust settings easily. Plus, the 12-hour sleep timer option can help you save energy at night.

The battery-powered fan includes a remote control with a hidden storage handle for easy portability. It has a stable base, overheating protection, and an anti-finger pinch grate, making it safe to use around kids and pets.

Shoppers love how quiet this tower fan is, especially when using it at night. “It’s super quiet, so it doesn’t disrupt my sleep at all,” one reviewer said. “The 90-degree oscillation covers a wide area, and the velocity really cools the room fast.”

“It has a more modern look, and I really like the temperature reading,” one satisfied shopper shared. Another noted, “Despite its slim profile, it packs a punch with its powerful air flow.”

The Homshade 41-Inch Tower Fan is a steal at just $53. Get this tower fan at Walmart if you want a great deal to keep you cool all summer.