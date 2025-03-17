



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is on the horizon, so there’s no better time to snap up some great deals on all of your outdoor essentials like garden furniture. If al fresco dining and gatherings with friends are your ideal ways to spend the warmer months, a quality patio set is a must.

Walmart has a ton of incredible options at affordable prices, including the bestselling Mf Studio 5-Piece Patio Dining Set. Currently priced at only $222, that’s a 47% saving from its original price of $420.

Mf Studio 5-Piece Patio Dining Set, $222 (was $420) at Walmart

Available in three colorways—black and blue, black and brown, or black and red—the blue version has been slashed to the lowest price of $222, while the other two options are also on sale for a hefty discount.

The set comes with four armchairs and a dining table, perfect for sitting around to enjoy outdoor meals. Constructed from heavy-duty steel frames, the table and chairs are built to last and will withstand the elements—including any unexpected summer showers. The durable set is rust-resistant, and the chairs feature a comfy UV-resistant fabric.

Shoppers are thrilled with the “stylish” and “sturdy” patio set.

The chairs [in] this set are comfortable and adjustable. No assembly and well-made,” one shopper said. “[The] table was very easy to assemble and was [the] perfect size for our patio. Highly recommend for the price point.”

“Love this set. Perfect size for my patio. Very easy to assemble,” another wrote. “Would definitely buy again. Highly recommend.”

“I love the way the table looks and the chairs are so comfortable,” a third noted. “Put it all together in a snap. Great purchase!”

Upgrade your outdoor space, and shop the bestselling Mf Studio 5-Piece Patio Dining Set for only $222 while you still can.