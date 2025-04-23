



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you’re feeling drained — and it’s only the middle of the day — sometimes a caffeine boost can make all the difference. Many people head to the coffee shop when the need for an espresso-based drink strikes to grab a cappuccino, latte, or Americano. However, for those who want to cut back on these costs, you can easily craft these popular beverages at home.

You don’t need to be a barista to brew a perfect shot of espresso, you just need the right appliance for the job. One such appliance is deeply discounted right now as part of Walmart’s limited-time flash deals. The Bluebow Espresso Machine, which typically retails for $420, has been marked down to just $217.

Bluebow Espresso Machine, $217 (was $420) at Walmart

There are so many outstanding features on this espresso machine, like a built-in bean grinder and a sleek touch screen, but first, let’s go over the basics. It’s constructed from durable stainless steel and has a compact footprint measuring 10.6 inches long, 13 inches wide, and 15.7 inches tall. Using a 20-bar pressure system, you’ll get rich, flavorful espresso extractions each time.

One shopper said, “I love this espresso machine. It looks stylish and is quick to brew. It makes you feel like a professional barista. With this machine, I don’t spend too much money on coffee anymore, because I can always make myself a latte or a cappuccino at home.”

Related: Walmart is selling a $400 premium ice cream maker for $160, and shoppers are calling it a ‘game changer’

The little details are what really make this appliance stand out. It has a built-in coffee bean grinder with 20 different coarseness settings, so you’ll have fresh beans each morning. It can use both cold and hot temperatures for extraction, which is ideal for those who switch between iced lattes and steamy cappuccinos. It even has a built-in milk frother to get that creamy, velvety foam you’ll want with your drinks. To utilize all these extras, you just need to tap the easy-to-use touchscreen display.

One shopper said, “I love being able to grind my own beans, and I enjoy the process of turning beans into a delicious cup of coffee. The powerful steam turns the cold milk into a dense foam. An absolutely powerful machine.”

Another reviewer wrote, “It has completely changed my home coffee game. It is incredibly user-friendly, so you can make cafe-style coffee — even if it’s your first time. The machine also has a built-in grinder, so I never have to decide how much coffee to use in each cup, and grinding fresh beans definitely helps. To be honest, the lattes and espressos that I make at my home taste even better than they taste from Starbucks! The flavor is so much more developed.”

Since the Bluebow Espresso Machine is only available for $217 as part of Walmart’s flash sale, the savings will soon disappear. Make sure to add this deal to your cart now to save money and make your own coffee shop drinks at home.