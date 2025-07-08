



It’s starting to feel like summer out there, with temperatures regularly in the 80s and 90s. Some folks love the heat, but some of us will do just about anything to keep cool. Fortunately, you don’t need an array of fans or central air to stay comfortable through July and August. One reviewer called it “the best purchase I’ve made” while another said it “cools wonderfully.”

Right now, you can take advantage of the Walmart Deals event, which kicked off this morning and runs until July 11. Among the list of deals is the $460 Kissair Portable Air Conditioner, which you can snag for just $210 for a limited time.

Kissair Portable Air Conditioner, $210 (was $460) at Walmart

The Kissair Portable Air Conditioner. Courtesy of Walmart

With 8,000 British thermal units (BTU) of high-efficiency cooling power, this portable AC unit can cool a 350-square-foot room down in minutes. It offers cooling, dehumidifying, and fan modes, with a temperature range of 62 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. You can adjust settings in advance with a programmable 24-hour timer, set it on demand with a convenient remote control, or quiet it down at nighttime with sleep mode.

It’s just 27.2 inches tall and comes with everything you need for fast, easy installation. The package includes a user manual, an air-exhaust duct, two batteries, a duct connector, a window-exhaust kit, a baffle plate, the remote control, a drain hose, and a wing-nut set. The assembled air conditioner weighs 39.8 pounds.

“This is a great air conditioner for a small space,” said one satisfied shopper. “It works great to cool down my bedroom. It’s also easy to install and includes everything you need to get it in and running. I really like that it has a fan setting, too, so you can turn that on even if you don’t need the air conditioning going.”

If you’re looking to stay cool this summer without breaking the bank, save $250 on a new Kissair Portable Air Conditioner during the Walmart Deals event.