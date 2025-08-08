



The best way to revitalize the outdoor space in your home is with a cozy patio set. It can take a dull, unused area and turn it into an inviting paradise in the blink of an eye. There’s no better place to shop for outdoor furniture than Walmart, which is obvious when you look at one of the beautiful patio sets it’s currently offering as a clearance deal.

The Ainfox Wicker Bistro Patio Set is on sale for just $190. That’s an exciting 63% off the regular price of $520. If there was ever a perfect time to add to your patio furnishings, today is the day.

Ainfox Wicker Bistro Patio Set, $190 (was $520) at Walmart

This lovely set includes two comfortable armchairs, two individual footrests, and a small bistro table. The table has a shatterproof tempered glass top, which is not only durable, but also extremely easy to clean. Each chair, as well as the table, are made from sturdy powder-coated aluminum and wrapped in hand-woven rattan wicker that’s weather-resistant and adds a hint of rustic charm to the overall look.

The chairs and footrests have comfy cushions that can be removed easily and include removable machine-washable covers. Anti-slip feet add a layer of safety and convenience to all five pieces of this set. It’s available in an impressive 10 color variations and size options, so you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect fit for your backyard, balcony, or patio.

Walmart shoppers were very pleased with this set. One said they loved the “stylish, comfortable, and durable outdoor chairs,” before adding, “These Ainfox wicker chairs are fantastic. The high-back design offers great support, and the blue cushions are both stylish and comfy…Perfect for relaxing outdoors.”

Another customer praised the “excellent quality,” sharing, “The aluminum frame feels sturdy and durable, while the cushions are thick and comfortable for lounging…It looks sleek and modern on my patio. Perfect for relaxing outdoors and entertaining guests.”

If you want to improve the look and feel of your patio without breaking the bank, then consider treating yourself to the Ainfox Wicker Bistro Patio Set. At just $190, you may not find a better deal on outdoor furniture anytime soon.