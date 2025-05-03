



Wood pellet grills are immensely popular, but popular Traeger smokers are as synonymous with quality as they are expensive. If you’re looking for a more affordable wood pellet grill that doesn’t compromise when it comes to reliability and ease of use, the Pargrill Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker may just become your new favorite way to cook outdoors.

This wood pellet grill retails for $600, but Walmart is selling it for only $268, which is an amazing deal opportunity considering barbecue season is right around the corner. Shoppers say it “transformed” their grilling experience.

Pargrill Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker, $268 (was $600) at Walmart

Despite its price, the Pargrill has every feature you want in a dependable pellet smoker. It runs from a low of 180 to 420 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s perfect for just about any grilling task. On the low end, you can smoke a pork shoulder into succulent pulled pork while getting some nice char on the meat and veggies on the higher end. Its interior is incredibly roomy, with enough space to accommodate two whole chickens, four racks of ribs, or 10 burgers. The grill couldn’t be more user-friendly. Simply fill the hopper with your wood pellet of choice, set the temperature, pop in the food, and let the Pargrill do the rest.

“If you’re in the market for a high-quality, reliable wood pellet grill and smoker, this model is worth every penny,” one shopper said. “It combines advanced technology with ease of use, providing a seamless and enjoyable grilling experience. I highly recommend it for both seasoned pitmasters and beginners alike!”

Aside from being dependable, the grill is, perhaps more importantly, easy to clean and maintain. It even has a small shelf for convenient preparation or to park your cooked meats before serving them to lucky diners. The Pargrill Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker retails for $600, but Walmart is selling it for $268. If you’ve been wanting to see what all the fuss is about with wood pellet grills, now’s your chance to find out while saving a bundle.