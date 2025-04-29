



Out of every household chore, none ranks lower than cleaning out a cat litter box. Even cleaning human waste receptacles is less frustrating. But your furry friend deserves a clean place to do their business, so regular cleaning is a must. But what if you could keep a litter box clean without having to touch a single scoop ever again?

The Osoeri Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box is a truly inspired kitty waste repository that makes it so you never have to clean a litter box ever again. It normally retails for $600, but this self-cleaning box that shoppers are calling “a miracle” is selling for $250.

Osoeri Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $250 (was $600) at Walmart

It couldn’t be simpler to use. Simply park the litter box where your cat normally goes. It accommodates up to six cats of all breeds and sizes, from tiny kittens to lasagna-gobbling chonkers, with a 75-liter capacity and 22-pound weight limit. Once your cat does its business and exits the box, the machine runs a clean cycle, tumbling dirty litter into an easy-to-empty wastebasket.

It even comes with a built-in odor control system, so your living spaces won’t be befouled by the uniquely horrendous odors that come out of feline friends. There are also plenty of safety features that will prevent your cat from getting stuck or pinched. It even has a companion smartphone app that weighs your cat in real time, with periodic updates.

“To say this product is a game changer almost seems an understatement,” one shopper said. “It has saved my sanity and a lot of time! I will be purchasing another soon. It’s the best bang for your buck.”

How much would you pay to never have to scoop up cat poop again? It’s difficult to put a price on such a tall order, but for a limited time, you can shop the $600 Osoeri Self-Cleaning Cat Litter box for only $250 at Walmart. Do yourself and your cat a favor and buy one while this deal lasts.