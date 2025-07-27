



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you need to get real work done, the tiny screen on your phone just isn’t going to cut it. And while phones have gotten pretty powerful over the past few years, sometimes you need a little more power to run certain applications. This is where having a laptop comes in handy. Plus, streaming is way more fun on a larger display.

Laptops are notoriously expensive, often costing hundreds of dollars, and sometimes even thousands. Thankfully, we were able to find an incredible discount on an equally incredible laptop. For a limited time, you can find this $700 Sanptent 16-Inch Laptop on sale for $290 at Walmart. This Windows 11 laptop has a 16-inch HD display that promises bold, vibrant colors. Use it for up to eight hours away from the charger.

Sanptent 16-Inch Laptop, $290 (was $700) at Walmart

With a 512 GB hard drive, you’ll have plenty of storage space for all sorts of applications and files. And its 16 GB of RAM means it’s powerful enough to handle any power-hungry software that you need to run. As far as ports go, this laptop isn’t overloaded with them. It just covers the basics. There are two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Some other nice-to-have features include a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for easy login.

Shoppers love the excellent specs of the laptop, with one sharing, “Seems like an excellent value for all the great technology. The backlit keyboard and side number pad are great features. Overall, the screen, battery life, specs (RAM, Intel processor, storage, etc.) are great for the price.”

Related: Wayfair is selling a $400 area rug for just $100, and reviewers call it ‘absolutely adorable’ and ‘incredibly soft’

Another shopper commented on the laptop’s impressive processing speeds and amazing display. “This laptop has been a game changer for me, and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. The powerful processor and ample RAM ensure that I experience zero lag or slowdowns, making my work and leisure activities a breeze. The crisp, vibrant, and high-resolution screen provides an immersive visual experience.”

Whether you need a new laptop for the upcoming school year or are a professional looking to take your work on the go, the Sanptent 16-Inch Laptop has you covered. Buy it while it’s still on sale for $290 at Walmart.