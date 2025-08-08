



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As good as any laptop can be, it needs to be replaced after a while. But you don’t need to get the same storage, processor, and size. Why not go for an upgrade? That’s where Walmart comes in with the Auusda Business Laptop on sale for a budget-friendly price.

Typically listed for $928, this 15.6-inch laptop is available for a hefty 60% discount at $373. Not only does it have 32 gigabytes of RAM and a one-terabyte SSD, but it also comes in a bright pink shade. It’s an advanced portable computer and a fashion statement!

Auusda 15.6-Inch Business Laptop, $373 (was $928) at Walmart

The Auusda’s RAM number means it’ll have plenty of memory to keep your browsing history intact, while its SSD makes sure all of your digital projects and files stay safe and updated. You can do a wide variety of work on the laptop thanks to its Intel N95 processing chip. Whether you’re building spreadsheets or streaming games, the Auusda can keep up with your busy lifestyle.You can even do your work in the dark thanks to its backlit keyboard and crystal clear HD display. It also has a three-hour battery life, but that can be recharged within two hours.

Quite a few Walmart shoppers gave it numerous five-star ratings and reviews. One customer liked its size and abilities, saying, “This is a great little laptop.” A different customer appreciated its Intel processor, sharing, “This computer is super fast.” Another praised the processing chip, saying the laptop “boots very fast and loads the usual startup programs in a timely manner.” One shopper called the Auusda “very sleek” with a “great backlight” on its keyboard. A different shopper summed up their thoughts perfectly: “The laptop looks and works perfectly.”

The Auusda Business Laptop is a top-tier laptop at a wallet-friendly price. It has plenty of digital storage space and a powerful processor that makes it great for work or play. And its pink sheen doesn’t hurt the eyes. Grab this flash deal at Walmart before the savings power down.