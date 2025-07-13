



One of the easiest ways to spruce up your living room is by simply laying out a rug. They’re soft and plush, making your guests feel right at home from the second they walk into the room. Plus, they help cover up stains and scuffs that just won’t come out. You’re quite literally able to just sweep those problems under the rug.

Believe it or not, rugs can actually get pricey. Many often cost hundreds of dollars. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered this time around with a great deal on an even greater rug. For a limited time, you can find this $207 Kueth Modern Area Rug for $90 at Walmart. This deal is for the 8-by-10-size, but you can find this rug in 16 other sizes.

Kueth Modern Area Rug, From $90 (was $207) at Walmart

Along with various size options, the rug is also available in four different patterns. The patterns are a mix of floral and abstract designs in shades of blue, red, or brown. But what’s really nice about the Kueth Rug is that it’s machine washable. Just note that larger rugs might require a larger washing machine.

This rug is vacuum-friendly, and yes, that includes robot vacuums, too. It’s ultra-thin (4 millimeters), so it’s flat enough to fit under doorways and for a robot vacuum to roll right over. The underside of the rug is made with a non-slip material, which means you won’t see it slowly slide across the room over time.

Shoppers love that the rug is comfortable and easy to clean, with one shopper sharing, “Very soft, no slipping, the color and design are very beautiful. Great quality for the price, you can’t beat it. Cleans easily, and also my hand-held Shark vacuum cleans the rug perfectly and is easy to roll over the rug without lifting it up.”

Another said they liked how it matched their furniture. “I like that this rug can be washed. I love the pattern and colors I chose. It matched perfectly with my furniture.”

Now’s your chance to save big money on some big area rugs. For a limited time, you can find the Kueth Modern Area Rug (8-by-10) for as low as $90 at Walmart. If you don’t need a rug quite that large, you can find smaller-sized rugs starting at just $29.