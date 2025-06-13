



It’s hard to turn your patio into a relaxation sanctuary if you don’t have anything to actually relax on. Ideally, you’d have more than one chair so you can enjoy company while lounging in the summer sun. Buying patio furniture isn’t as easy as it sounds, though. It’s expensive, and you need to consider how much outdoor space you have before you make a purchase. If you’re low on space, we have you covered!

We were able to sniff out a great deal on a compact patio set. Right now, the $500 Lausaint Home 3-Piece Patio Set is on sale at Walmart for $256. The set includes two beige swivel chairs and a two-tier coffee table.

Lausaint Home 3-Piece Patio Set, $256 (was $500) at Walmart

The best part about these patio chairs is that they swivel and rock. You can swivel a full 360 degrees and rock backward up to 180 degrees. It’s perfect for providing a little extra back support. The galvanized steel frame of the chairs is rust-resistant and made to endure long-term outdoor use. Each chair includes two thick cushions: one to sit on and one for your back. You can keep the cushions in place by using the anti-slip straps, and the water-repellent polyester material means you won’t have to worry about them getting wet. Just note that these chairs have a weight-bearing limit of 300 pounds.

Along with the swivel chairs, you’ll also get a two-tier wooden coffee table. You can put your drinks and decor on the top part, and the bottom tier is great for storage. The adjustable feet of the coffee table help keep everything stable on uneven ground. Assembly always sounds a bit scary, but the set comes with a handy manual and a one-year warranty to replace any damaged or missing parts.

Several reviewers note the sturdiness of the material and the price value. “I absolutely love this set! It was super simple to put together. The chairs are really sturdy and heavier than I expected,” a reviewer said. “I got them for such a great price overall.”

Other reviewers find the patio set to be very comfortable. “Super beautiful, extremely comfortable, and very functional,” another said. “No need to drag chairs around when you can turn yourself around in the chair. Wonderful addition to my outside furniture. I have received many compliments.”

Don’t wait until summer is gone to enjoy some relaxation on your patio. You can find this $500 Lausaint Home 3-Piece Patio Set for $256 at Walmart for a limited time. Hurry and snag this comfortable set for $244 off while you can.