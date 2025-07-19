



The best way to turn a cold bedroom into a warm one is with a lovely quilt set. We mean that both literally and figuratively. The right bedspread can instantly make your room more inviting and cozy. Walmart has plenty of bedding that can do that, and one of its most impressive Flash deals perfectly combines beauty and function together in a single package. If you buy it right now, you can get it at a bargain price as well.

The Vccoem 3-Piece Lightweight Quilt Set is currently available for an unbelievable $23. That’s 62% off the regular price of $60. That amazing price also covers the cost of shipping, so there are no additional fees to worry about.

Vccoem 3-Piece Lightweight Quilt Set, $23 (was $60) at Walmart

If you love bedding that works great all year round, then this is the set for you. It includes a lightweight, textured quilt and two matching pillow shams. The quilt is the perfect weight to keep you warm in the winter, but not so heavy that you’re sweating in the warm months. All three pieces have a coin pattern stitching design that offers just the right amount of visual intrigue without being too flashy.

The blanket is made using a high-tech pressing technique rather than traditional stitching. This makes it far more durable and resistant to regular wear and tear as well as frays. It’s available in three sizes as well as three attractive colorways, so there’s something for everyone.

Walmart customers fell in love with this beautiful bedding set. One described it as “beautiful,” adding that the bedspread was “great for summer.”

Another buyer said it was “great,” and shared that it’s a “beautiful, lightweight bedspread. Washed up great. Love it!”

The Vccoem 3-Piece Lightweight Quilt Set will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside and out. At just $23, it’ll put a big smile on your face as well. Just be sure to get yours sooner rather than later. Flash deals this good tend to go back undercover faster than most expect.