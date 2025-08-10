



Buying a good ergonomic chair for my computer desk was one of the best, most rewarding decisions I ever made. If you struggle to get comfortable while you’re working, have trouble maintaining proper posture throughout the day, or suffer from occasional back or tailbone pain, you owe it to yourself to invest in a proper work chair.

If you’re ready to ditch your current chair, make the leap to something that’ll give you some immediate relief and get a huge upgrade on comfort, Walmart’s selling a $100 Jonpony Ergonomic Office Chair for just $40 at the moment. That’s a savings of $60.

Jonpony Big-and-Tall Ergonomic Office Chair, $40 (was $100) at Walmart

The Jonpony Big-and-Tall Ergonomic Office Chair. Courtesy of Walmart

Like many of the best ergonomic chairs on the market, this Jonpony task chair features a soft, breathable mesh backing to keep your skin cool with proper ventilation throughout the day. It’s equipped with a 360-degree swivel base that rolls on dual-caster wheels, allowing for easy movement between work surfaces in a cubicle or home-office environment. With its thick sponge cushion, armrests, lockable height adjustment, and lumbar support, this chair ensures you’ll stay comfortable all day long.

All the parts and tools you need to put the chair together are included right out of the box, so you ought to be able to assemble it yourself in roughly 15 minutes. The chair stands roughly 38 inches from the ground and measures 22 inches wide by 22 inches in length. It comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

“This is a great chair for a big-and-tall person,” said one shopper. “It’s very nice, with strong, quality construction. The fabric is a durable vinyl; the foam padding is a bit firm for my liking, but I added a memory-foam cushion to it. From the top of the seat to the floor is about 21 and a half inches high. It may not be ideal for short or small folks, but it’s perfect for big and tall users.”

If you’re on the bigger-and-taller side and need a comfy ergonomic office chair, save 60% on the Jonpony Big-and-Tall Ergonomic Office Chair with this great Flash deal at Walmart.