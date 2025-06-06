



It’s that time of year to dust off your outdoor furniture and get your patio ready for summertime entertaining and relaxation. Or maybe you’re looking for a new patio furniture set to change things up a bit. Patio furniture can be expensive, though. If you’re looking to get a large outdoor furniture set at a huge discount, you don’t want to miss this deal.

For a limited time, Walmart is selling its $1,260 Elposun Patio Furniture Set for just $400. It’s 68% off, so you’re saving a whopping $800 on a seven-piece furniture set – what a steal! However, it’s important to note the $99 shipping charge, which brings the total cost up to $500. But even with the hefty shipping cost, we still think it’s a deal worth checking out

Elposun 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $400 (was $1,260) at Walmart

The Elposun Patio Furniture Set includes two corner chairs, four center chairs, and a coffee table. You should be able to comfortably seat six people. The set features a rattan wicker design with a sturdy steel frame and is available in gray, burgundy, khaki, and navy blue. The two corner chairs are meant to help create a small sofa by combining them with one or two center chairs. But you can design and arrange the chairs however you see fit. Each chair comes with two cushions: one to sit on and one for your back. And there’s no need to worry about potential weather damage. The cushions are made of a waterproof and sunproof polyester fabric. They’re easy to wipe down and clean, too!

Lastly, there’s the coffee table. It’s square-shaped and comes with a tempered glass surface. Tempered glass is nice because it’s stronger than regular glass, scratch-resistant, and easier to clean.

Shoppers love the quality and low price of this furniture set. “I have had it on my veranda for more than a year. They have maintained their quality, are comfortable, and are effortless to construct. I am exceedingly satisfied with the price I paid,” one said.

Others say they like how comfortable the cushions are. “This is the most comfortable set ever,” another shopper said. “This is ideal for relaxation and is of excellent dimensions.”

The $1,260 Elposun 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set is only $400 at Walmart, but that won’t last forever. Now’s your big chance to get a large outdoor furniture set at a huge discount. Just remember that there’s an extra $99 shipping fee.