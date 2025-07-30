



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

If there’s one thing that can make an outdoor space feel cozier, it’s the right patio set. Whether you have a large patio big enough for a spacious sectional or need a bistro set for a smaller balcony, there’s outdoor furniture that can make it feel more like home.

The WestinTrends Melvi 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set is a lovely option, and it’s on sale at Walmart. Right now, you can get the $290 set for 66% off, making its cozy, rustic charm available for just $100.

WestinTrends Melvi 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set, $100 (was $290) at Walmart

Why do shoppers love it?

This patio set includes two armchairs and a small side table that can create a compact yet relaxing outdoor oasis. Each piece has a rustproof steel frame wrapped in all-weather PE rattan wicker that’s stylish and durable. The armchairs feature 2-inch sponge-packed cushions with water-resistant and removable covers for comfort and easy cleaning. With four colors to choose from, what more could you ask for in an affordable patio set?

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘beautiful’ $140 storage cabinet for $80, and reviewers call it ‘perfect’

What shoppers should know

Dimensions: The chairs measure 24.75 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 30.25 inches tall. The table is 17.5 inches long, 17.5 inches wide, and 20 inches tall.

The chairs measure 24.75 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 30.25 inches tall. The table is 17.5 inches long, 17.5 inches wide, and 20 inches tall. Color options: It’s available in four discounted colorways.

It’s available in four discounted colorways. Materials: PE rattan, metal, polyester, and sponge.

PE rattan, metal, polyester, and sponge. Maximum weight capacity: The armchairs can hold up to 250 pounds, and the table can hold up to 50 pounds.

Reviewers note that it’s “very durable and comfortable,” making it “great quality for the price.” One reviewer even said, “I left it outside in the elements through all seasons and it has held up very well.”

What shoppers are saying

“Perfect for small spaces.”

“The seats are super comfy!”

“I really love the rustic look of it.”

Another customer said the set is “well made” and “absolutely beautiful!” They shared, “The rattan adds a classy touch to the sturdy furniture. The color matches the pictures and is perfect for my patio.”

Don’t wait to upgrade your outdoor space. Add the WestinTrends Melvi 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set to your cart while it’s $100, as it’s only a matter of time before the sale ends.

Shop more deals like this

Asofer 3-Piece Patio Set, From $52 (was $170) at Walmart

Aiho 3-Piece Rocking Chair Patio Set, $58 (was $170) at Walmart

Lofka 4-Piece Patio Set, $200 (was $1,100) at Walmart