



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Perfect weather, blossoming flowers, hovering hummingbirds, and a peaceful sunset are just a few of the things you can easily appreciate from your own front porch or backyard in the warmer months. While it barely takes any effort on your part to relish in these little joys of life, they can be less delightful if you’re in an uncomfortable seat.

Patio furniture doesn’t have a great reputation for being comfortable, however, one popular set that shoppers refer to as “sleek and modern” and “so cozy” is on sale at Walmart right now. The highly rated Lausaint Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Set, which normally retails for $400, has been discounted to just $240.

Lausaint Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Set, $240 (was $400) at Walmart

The chic patio set has two rocking chairs and a matching side table featuring a modern design with a sleek black frame and trendy rattan. The rocking chairs are extra luxurious with two extremely plush beige cushions for the seats and backs. The cushions also have ties sewn on that can be attached to the chair so inclement weather won’t blow them away. For added appeal, the back cushions have a subtle tufting detail and the table has a functional rattan shelf.

It’s not just the attractive design that makes this rocking chair set so beloved by customers, they’re also extremely durable. Constructed with sturdy steel and all-weather rattan, the chairs can support up to 300 pounds each. The thick cushions have been crafted with waterproof and fade-resistant fabric, so they’re not just cozy, they’re also able to withstand the elements.

One shopper wrote, “This set was exactly as described and is perfect! It’s sturdy and well-made. I weigh a little over 240 pounds and have wide hips. The seats are very comfortable and I have plenty of room to even sit cross-legged. The cushions are water resistant and do not stain either.”

The vast majority of shoppers have given this patio set a perfect five-star rating. Most customers highlighted the comfort, style, and quality, like one reviewer who wrote, “The rocking chairs are sturdy and really cute. There are stoppers to ensure no one rocks too far forward or back.”

One shopper said, “This set is perfect for the front porch. A new favorite place to hang out. The chairs are so comfortable and [of] great quality!”

Another review read, “Beautiful, comfortable chairs! Easy to assemble too. I love how sturdy they feel and the seats are very deep which makes them very comfortable.”

The Lausaint Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Set won’t be available at just $240 for long. Make the most out of your outdoor space by cashing in on the savings and adding this awesome deal to your cart now.