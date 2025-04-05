



If you feel like something is missing from your outdoor space, chances are it’s the right patio furniture set. Patio furniture can complete outdoor areas both big and small, whether it’s a bistro set or spacious outdoor sectional.

The Costway 4-Piece Rattan Patio Set is the perfect option with all the essentials to create a warm and welcoming outdoor seating area. But the best part is, it’s on sale at Walmart right now. For a limited time, you can get the patio set for up to 63% off and prices as low as $170.

Costway 4-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set, From $170 (was $459) at Walmart

This four-piece patio set is a major upgrade for any outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table, all decked out with classic, outdoor-friendly and weather-resistant rattan. Each piece is made of a heavy-duty steel frame, adding to its durability regardless of the elements. While the glass-top coffee table may look delicate, it’s made of tempered glass, which is shatter-resistant and can withstand the summer heat.

According to shoppers, the set is “very comfortable,” thanks to the sponge cushions on the loveseat and armchairs. The backrests are also slightly curved, offering an ergonomic design that’s made for maximum relaxation.

The set is available in a range of colors — black, orange, blue, white, and red — with sale prices starting at $170.

Shoppers love this patio set, with many singing its praises when it comes to its comfort, ease of assembly, and “perfect size.”

“It’s just the right size for my screened in patio, and it’s very comfortable. Love sitting on it and reading my favorite book,” a reviewer said, adding that it was also “easy to assemble.”

Another also highlighted that it’s “easy to put together” and that it’s “durable, surviving the summer heat wave.” They also mentioned that it “made it through the rain.”

The Costway 4-Piece Rattan Patio Set is an excellent choice if you’re in the market for highly-rated outdoor furniture that won’t break the bank. Shop it while you can, though. Three colorways have already sold out and it’s only a matter of time before the rest do, too.