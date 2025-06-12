



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sipping cool drinks on your backyard deck in the heat of summer is far more enjoyable if you have a comfortable patio set. No retailer knows this better than Walmart, which is why they offer one of the biggest selections of outdoor furniture on the internet. In fact, right now it’s selling a gorgeous full patio set with a table at a huge discount, and we think this is a deal not to be missed.

The Westin Trends 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set is on sale for only $230. That’s an unbelievable 68% off the regular price of $730. If you’re a fan of comfy couches at a great price, then this set is for you.

Westin Trends 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set, $230 (was $730) at Walmart

Made from rustproof powder-coated stainless steel and covered in beautiful hand-woven rattan wicker, this set offers everything you need for turning your backyard into a relaxing oasis. It includes one loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table. The table has a shatter-resistant tempered glass top, which is both attractive, and easy to clean with standard soap and water.

The wicker on each piece is weather-resistant and should stand the test of time. Each cushion on the loveseat and chairs is also easily cleaned by hand with either gentle laundry detergent or dish soap. The set is available in an impressive nine color variations, so the choice is yours when it comes to matching it with your patio decor.

Related: Walmart’s bestselling $490 rolling pressure washer is on sale for $249, and it’s ‘by far the best’ you can buy

Walmart shoppers were very happy with this furniture. One customer said, “This set is so cute and fits perfectly on my back patio.”

Another buyer claimed, “I truly love the look, and it was easy to assemble. The chairs are comfortable, and it has a wow factor.”

The Westin Trends 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set will increase your summertime backyard fun tenfold. However, it can only do so if you get it now for just $230. If you don’t, inventory may run out quicker than you realize.