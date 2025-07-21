



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors by lounging in the backyard. That’s a whole lot harder if you don’t have comfortable patio furniture. As luck would have it, Walmart sells some of the best patio furniture on the internet. In fact, one of its most attractive and comfortable sets is currently on sale at a huge discount, and we think you should take a look.

The WestinTrends Bistro Patio Set is available right now for only $155. That’s an amazing 79% off the regular price of $750. This furniture isn’t just beautiful, but it’s also a great way to keep some extra cash in your pocket for more summer fun.

WestinTrends Bistro Patio Set, $155 (was $750) at Walmart

This set offers the perfect balance between comfort and looks. It includes two ergonomic armchairs and a small bistro table. Each piece of furniture is made from powder-coated stainless steel that’s rust-resistant and lightweight. It’s then wrapped with hand-woven rattan wicker for the perfect rustic accent. The wicker is all-weather and should last for years to come.

A shatterproof tempered glass top covers the table, giving it an elegant touch and ensuring that spills are easy to clean. This table and chairs set is available in four lovely color options, so you should have no trouble finding an option that suits your personal decor.

Related: Walmart is selling a $200 red light therapy face mask for $86, and buyers say it made their skin ‘glow’

Walmart shoppers instantly fell in love with this patio set. One shared, “This is a truly unique and stunning piece. It’s well-made, modern, and amazing to look at. The seating is comfortable, and it adds a certain warmth and elegance to my backyard.”

Another customer called it an “awesome little bistro set,” before adding, “Setup was super easy, and it’s exactly the look I was going for.”

The WestinTrends Bistro Patio Set can turn your backyard or patio into the most inviting gathering place in your home. That’s quite a feat for something that costs just $155 at the moment. Get yours now, or you may be kicking yourself when the price goes back up.