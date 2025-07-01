



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing signals the onset of summer like lounging in your favorite outdoor furniture. For those who may not yet have the perfect patio set, Walmart is the perfect place to find one. In fact, it’s selling one at a steep discount right now, and we think this deal may just knock you off your feet.

The Ktaxon 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set is on sale for only $70 right now. That’s 62% off the regular price of $185. If that doesn’t inspire you to put one in your cart immediately, we don’t know what will.

Ktaxon 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set, $70 (was $185) at Walmart

Not every patio set is the same, and thank goodness for that. This diminutive, but delightful, patio set includes two comfortable armchairs and a small end table. Each piece is made from lightweight and sturdy stainless steel and wrapped with hand-woven PE rattan wicker. The furniture is durable and weather-resistant while maintaining a high level of style.

A shatterproof tempered glass panel sits atop the small table, giving you the perfect surface for drinks, snacks, or even just a good book. The chairs also have anti-skid feet, making them stable and secure when you’re sitting.

Walmart shoppers fell in love with this beautiful set. One said, “This furniture is so comfy, and it is very easy to put together. It looks great on our deck…I’m very happy with my purchase.”

Another buyer touted the set’s “great quality and structure,” adding that the “design is very sleek and will go with any outdoor decor.”

The Ktaxon 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set is the perfect pick for anyone who wants to dress up their outdoor space without too much hassle. Even better, it can be had right now for just $70. However, get yours soon, as deals this good tend to sell out faster than you can say “summer fun.”