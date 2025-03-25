



Need to upgrade your outdoor space? A patio set is the perfect solution. Patio sets are perfect for making your deck feel more like home, whether it comes with a spacious sectional or space-saving chairs. Fortunately, we found a cute set during Walmart’s Super Savings Week, and it’s a deal you don’t want to miss.

The Segmart 4-Piece Patio Set is currently 53% off, which makes the $360 find only $170. And it’s just what you need to make our outdoor space cozier.

Segmart 4-Piece Patio Set, $170 (was $360) at Walmart

The set includes a loveseat, two single armchairs, and a glass-top coffee table that shoppers say are “comfortable and stylish.” Made of polyethylene rattan, it has the natural look of rattan but with more durability. Each piece is lightweight, but heavy-duty enough to make it through the seasons, as they’re waterproof and UV-resistant. They also have sturdy, powder-coated steel frames.

In addition to being weatherproof and easy to clean with removable covers, the loveseat and armchairs have cushions made of high-density sponge for a nice and comfortable feel. The seating is also designed with comfort in mind with a curved backrest and wide seats.

One shopper said it’s an “excellent product” that’s easy to put together. “When everything is assembled, I really like how comfortable and stylish it looks. Most nights, I rearrange the table and light a fire pit, which is ideal for entertaining!”

Another reviewer mentioned that it’s a “solid and cozy” patio set that looks more expensive than it actually is. “It really has a similar appearance and feel to much more costly setups that I have seen elsewhere,” they said. “It was a fantastic bargain!”

Not only do shoppers love its look, but they also say it’s comfortable. “It looks fantastic! My new deck looks much better with these, and our visitors adore them as well. So far, the cushions have survived two major storms and are quite comfy,” a customer said.

The Segmart 4-Piece Patio Set would be the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Shop it while it’s 53% off.