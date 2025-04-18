



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you live in a small home, chances are you won’t have a ton of space to host guests. A great solution to not having a spare room is getting a convertible sofa.It can easily be transformed from a couch into a bed for napping, lounging, and sleeping soundly, so that you or your overnight guests don’t have to snooze on an uncomfortable air mattress.

Right now, the Dinosisco Convertible Sleeper Sofa at Walmart is on sale at a fantastic price. You can get your hands on the reviewer-loved item for only $334—an incredible 53% discount from its original price of $719.

Dinosisco Convertible Sleeper Sofa, $334 (was $719) at Walmart

Available in four colors, the convertible sleeper sofa will seamlessly blend with any existing decor, or you can choose a brighter hue to add a dramatic pop of color to your living space. The versatile three-in-one model easily converts from a sofa to a chaise lounge or bed, making it the perfect place for relaxing or sleeping.

It’s constructed from a durable wood and metal frame for stability and can withstand up to 500 pounds. Made from a luxurious velvet-like fabric, the sofa is soft and smooth to the touch. It also includes two cushions for extra comfort and support, along with removable side pockets that are ideal for stashing remote controls, charging cables, and more.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘cute’ $210 3-piece patio set for $84, and it will instantly upgrade your backyard

Shoppers are thrilled with the sofa, which they call the “best thing ever” and the “perfect size for a small apartment.”

“This sofa bed is a fantastic space-saver and very functional,” one reviewer said. “It’s quite sturdy, which might soften over time, but it’s perfect for our needs!”

“The comfort and thickness of this sofa bed are spot on,” a second said. “I could lounge on it all day, it’s that cozy!”

“I love it,” a third shopper wrote. “It’s very comfy.”

If you’ve been looking for a great sleeper sofa, look no further than the Dinosisco Convertible Sleeper Sofa at Walmart for only $334.