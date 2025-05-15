



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you plan to spend any time outdoors this summer, you’ll want a fan to help out with the summer heat. But instead of buying one you have to carry around, consider a fan you can wear. Wearable fans are a functional option for activities like gardening, hiking, or walking around your favorite amusement park.

The Aiychen Portable Waist Fan Clip, originally $70, is on sale at Walmart for just $26. It comes with a strap to wear around your neck, but it can also be clipped to your pants, backpack, or just sit on a table or desk.

Aiychen Portable Waist Fan Clip, $26 (was $70) at Walmart

This lightweight fan is 63% off in three different color options: gray, green, and orange. It weighs less than 1 pound and measures just 3.86 inches tall. Small but mighty, the fan has a powerful battery that can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, and it has five different speed adjustments to customize the airflow. It even has a shockproof silicone case to protect it from drops.

“Perfect companion for summer hikes,” one shopper wrote. “Kept me cool for hours without needing a recharge. The clip-on design is super convenient for backpacks.”

Related: Walmart is selling a $249 smart thermostat for $137, and it has 12,000+ perfect ratings

Given its compact size and portability, the possibilities are endless for this fan. Another reviewer called it a “camping essential,” sharing that they were able to charge it in their car and it “lasted all weekend at the site.”

This fan is also handy to keep around in the event of a power outage. “Surprisingly powerful for its size – used it as a desk fan during a power outage, and it kept my home office cool for hours,” another shopper wrote. It can even be used as an emergency power bank for your phone or other devices and has a built-in flashlight.

With a 63% savings, this handy little fan is a great find to help you keep cool this summer and beyond.