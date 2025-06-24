



Today’s outdoor furniture bears almost no resemblance to rickety lawn chairs of the past. Modern patio sets look more like living room sets than backyard loungers. Some of the best patio sets are made from wicker and can be found at Walmart.

The Costway 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set is on sale at Walmart for only $170. That’s an impressive 61% off the regular price of $439. If you’re in the market for new patio furniture, then this is the time to make it happen.

Included in the set are a mid-sized sofa, two arm chairs, and a coffee table. Each piece is constructed of rustproof powder-coated steel and wrapped in a hand-woven wicker rattan cover. The wicker is durable, weather-resistant, and can withstand exposure to the elements year-round. An ergonomically curved back makes each chair incredibly comfortable to sit on.

The table has a shatterproof tempered glass top that looks great and protects the table underneath as well. You can clean the soft cushions with simple soap and water and the chairs also have anti-skid feet, making them even more secure on imperfect and sometimes damp patio surfaces.

Walmart shoppers were highly satisfied with this set. One called it “amazing,” also saying they “couldn’t be more pleased with this purchase! It’s the perfect fit for my small patio. It’s so rich looking for the great value I got it for! I can’t stop looking at it. It’s so cozy.”

Another customer shared “beauty lies in your own backyard,” adding that it “is a great addition to our backyard while providing a leisure zone for us and family or friends to enjoy a cool outdoor time.”

If you want outdoor furniture that will give your outdoor space a whole new vibe, then the Costway 4-Piece Wicker Patio Set is for you. At just $170, there’s no better time to buy it than now.