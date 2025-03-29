



If you love a good bargain like we do, Walmart’s Super Savings Week, running until Tuesday, April 1, is one sales event you won’t want to miss. Each day we’ve rounded up the best of the best deals, like a deeply discounted luxury fragrance, Bluetooth speaker, mini fridge, and more.

Today, one of the outstanding rollbacks we’re adding to our cart is on a designer handbag. The sleek and stylish Michael Kors Adjustable Signature Canvas Crossbody Bag in the classic dark brown hue has been massively marked down from $298 to just $65. Several other stunning colors and patterns, like black, rose, and brown, are also included in the sale for $95 or less.

Michael Kors Adjustable Signature Canvas Crossbody Bag, From $65 (was $298) at Walmart

It’s important to understand that this is one petite and dainty accessory, despite sporting more of a traditional tote bag design. The bag is crafted from soft pebbled leather and canvas, and measures 6 inches long, 6.75 inches tall, and 2 inches wide. According to reviewers, it’s still spacious enough to fit most smartphones, unless they’re in a bulky case.

One shopper wrote, “This is the perfect minimalist bag. The construction is exquisite. It holds my Samsung Fold Z phone with a silicone case. I use it for quick errands and dinner out. It has room for some cash, my keys, and lipstick.”

The bag is ideal for those who like to stick to the essentials while looking stylish. The interior is roomy, without compartments, to save space and allow you to better fit in items. You can also best tailor the bag to outfits by adjusting the crossbody strap or taking the long strap completely off and carrying it by the handles instead. One reviewer said, “Perfect size, very mini and demure. It’s adorable and small, but definitely makes a statement when worn.”

Over 1,700 shoppers have given this delicate handbag a perfect five-star review. Many customers noted the exceptional quality and materials, but most notable were the repeated mentions about the bag’s superior style and all the compliments they received when using it.

One shopper said, “Despite its compact size, this bag can fit most of my basic everyday essentials, which is incredibly convenient. Not only is it functional, but it’s also incredibly cute and stylish. Whenever I carry it, my friends never fail to compliment its charm and versatility.”

Another reviewer wrote, “An absolutely perfect bag. It is so adorable and functional. Every time I wear it out, I get compliments.”

The Michael Kors Adjustable Signature Canvas Crossbody Bag won’t be on sale for as low as $65 for long. Add this stellar deal to your cart now to score the savings and grab your favorite color before it sells out.