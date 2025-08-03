



Why we love this deal

Struggling between adding more storage or extra seating in your home? We found the perfect solution that helps with both. The Mellow Collapsible Storage Ottoman is a multifunctional piece of furniture with a versatile design that you can use as storage, a footrest, or a bench to sit on. And the best part? It’s on sale at Walmart. Right now, you can get the $34 ottoman for just $18.

Mellow Collapsible Storage Ottoman, $18 (was $34) at Walmart

Why do shoppers love it?

The Mellow Collapsible Storage Ottoman is a Walmart find that gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to storage and comfort. It features a spacious interior with a removable top and side openings to view what’s inside without having to take everything out. The lid is padded with foam with a tufted design that not only looks stylish but is also comfortable to sit or rest your feet on.

What shoppers should know

Dimensions: 30 inches long, 15 inches wide, and 15 inches tall.

30 inches long, 15 inches wide, and 15 inches tall. Weight: 14 pounds.

14 pounds. Colors: Light gray.

It’s incredibly handy to have when you need extra space to put clothes, quilts, bed sheets, towels, or decor, whether you use it in a living room, bedroom, dorm, or home office. But when it’s not in use, you can easily fold it up and store it away until you need it again.

What shoppers are saying

“This storage stool is very sturdy, easy to assemble, and the top fits snugly.”

“This lightweight, cushioned seating ottoman with hidden storage is perfect for small spaces.”

“I thought I’d have to look forever to find an ottoman with storage space that I liked, but these made it easy! They’re so cute, and surprisingly roomy.”

According to shoppers, the storage ottoman is a “cute and functional” home essential that’s “super easy to assemble” and a “great price.”

“I absolutely love this ottoman. I can [easily] access each end of the storage compartment, or take the top off and see everything inside,” one reviewer said. “Bonus, that if we don’t need to use it, the whole thing folds up flat, and can be easily stored somewhere else.”

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect storage that’s versatile and practical, shop the Mellow Collapsible Storage Ottoman while it’s on sale. At just $18, this incredible deal may not last much longer.

