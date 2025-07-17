



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having a sprawling backyard usually comes with a lot of extra stuff like lawn tools, pool toys, and grilling accessories that you need to store neatly, or at the very least, keep safe from the elements.

The $120 Homall 82 Gallon Outdoor Storage Resin Deck Box is on sale at Walmart for $62, and it’s an excellent backyard storage solution. One shopper touts that it’s both “easy to maintain” and that they “wish I bought two.”

Homall 82 Gallon Outdoor Storage Resin Deck Box, $62 (was $120) at Walmart

At first glance, this outdoor storage box doesn’t look particularly unique, but it’s full of surprise features. For one, when it’s closed, it doubles as a bench, providing you with some extra backyard or patio seating. It’s super secure, with hydraulic brackets for safer opening and closing that won’t slam on fingers. This makes it perfectly kid-friendly and would make an awesome toy box. There are also slots that accommodate thick locks, so you can rest easy knowing that nobody will pilfer your belongings. It’s also fully weatherproof and resists rain, snow, extreme heat, and even corrosion.

Aside from all these added safety features, the storage box is huge, with a max load of 400 pounds of stuff. Perhaps most importantly, it’s easy to assemble, and once put together, it’s pretty easy on the eyes. The imitation wood texture looks great in any outdoor space.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘practical’ $279 wicker patio bench for only $100 that doubles as extra seating and storage

“I searched for months before picking this one,” one shopper said. “I loved the design and color, and it was so easy to put together. Had I looked at the directions more carefully, I would’ve had it put together in thirty minutes tops by myself; it’s fabulous.”

The Homall 82 Gallon Outdoor Storage Resin Deck Box retails for $120, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $62 with this limited-time Flash deal. At that price, you can buy a couple and organize your cluttered backyard, deck, or patio without breaking the bank.