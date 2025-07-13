



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Walking is one of the easiest and most enjoyable forms of fitness. Taking a stroll around your local park and soaking up nature doesn’t seem like exercise, but it still burns calories and pumps up your heart rate. That being said, if you’re trying to get in the simple workout each day, rain, heat waves, or a busy schedule can get in the way.

Investing in a treadmill is the best solution for consistently reaching your daily step count. Instead of nature, you can watch your favorite shows or read a magazine. While exercise equipment can usually be quite pricey, especially for a higher-end model, that’s not the case right now at Walmart. Currently, the $1,000 Famistar Portable Folding Treadmill has been discounted by 74% as part of a limited-time flash deal, for a total price of just $260.

Famistar Portable Folding Treadmill, $260 (was $1,000) at Walmart

This equipment has all the features you’d want on a treadmill and then some. The top-of-the-line machine can reach a speed of up to 7.5 miles per hour and offers 64 different programs to best suit your fitness needs. It also monitors seven kinds of performance metrics, including calories burned, heart rate, and time elapsed. You can also adjust the treadmill to run on an incline for an additional challenge.

It’s not just the main features on the treadmill that are impressive, the little details are also noteworthy. There’s a cup holder for your water bottle to stay hydrated. If you enjoy listening to music while you work out, you can play your favorite tunes from the built-in Bluetooth speaker. Plus, if you have a small space, the foldable design makes the treadmill easy to move around your home and store.

One shopper wrote, “We love the size of this treadmill! It’s not so big and cumbersome like our last one. It’s got a USB port to plug in our music, and it plays loud and clear. Folding it up is a breeze, and letting it back down is also a breeze. We are very pleased with it.”

Another reviewer said, “The treadmill looks sleek and modern. It is packed with features that make it a standout. All parts were included and assembled perfectly, which shows great attention to detail. It’s ideal for walking and running. Its lightweight, portable design makes it easy to move around when needed.”

With your purchase of the treadmill, you’ll also get access to Famistar’s complimentary workout app. The app lets you create workout plans and track the data from your workouts. It also has immersive workout scenes, like a gorgeous forest or a peaceful beach, that you can display front and center by placing your tablet or smartphone on the adjustable device holder.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘comfortable’ $400 power lift recliner for $240, and it has 7,000+ perfect reviews

One shopper wrote, “This is a great treadmill. The price was just right, and it has all the bells and whistles that I wanted. We got it all set up and have used it several times so far. This treadmill is so quiet that you almost think it’s turned off. So, if you are looking for a great treadmill at a great price, don’t think twice — get this one!”

The incredible $260 deal on the Famistar Portable Folding Treadmill won’t last long. Add this convenient exercise equipment to your cart now to take advantage of the savings.