If you’re looking to save money on meals from week to week, cooking more and meal prepping are essential. But, of course, buying all the right kitchen appliances for easy, efficient cooking can add up quickly if you aren’t careful. So it’s nice when you can find something versatile and budget-friendly that can make most of the meals you love best.

A good pressure cooker can handle a huge multitude of set-and-forget recipes. And, even better, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good one. Right now, Walmart is selling a $160 Bluebow 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for just $70 — or a whopping $90 off the retail price.

Bluebow 6.5-Quart 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $70 (was $160) at Walmart

If you’ve never owned a modern pressure cooker, you might, understandably, be wondering what kinds of recipes you can make with one: they’re great for chili, all manner of soups, mac and cheese, chicken thighs, dumplings, barbecue ribs, grits, pasta, mashed potatoes, stuffed peppers, pot roast, and more.

This particular 8-in-1 electric pressure cooker is equipped with eight unique presets, or precision cooking modes, to help you get the most out of it, including rice, soup, porridge, beans and grains, steam cooking, pressure cooking, and sautéing. With its 6.5-quart capacity and 1,000-watt heating element, you’ve also got all the room and cooking power you need to feed a hungry family faster than ever. It’s equipped with a 24-hour programmable timer as well, so you can schedule it to have your next meal ready when you and your loved ones are going to be ready for it.

“This pressure cooker has been a lifesaver,” wrote one reviewer. “It saves so much time. I can throw in the ingredients, set it, and come back to a perfectly cooked meal. The delay start and keep-warm features are fantastic. It was worth every penny.”

Hungry for some home-cooked meals that your budget will love? Save a whopping $90 on the Bluebow 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker at Walmart with this fantastic Flash deal.