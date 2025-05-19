



One of the most convenient pieces of tech you can own is a laptop computer. Add to that the massive upgrade of a touchscreen, and you’ve got a machine for almost any eventuality. Whether for work, entertainment, or both, a good touchscreen laptop can make your life immeasurably easier. Right now, Walmart can help you prove that point with one of its most intriguing Flash deals.

The Jumper 16-Inch Touchscreen Windows 11 Laptop is on sale for just $400. That’s an amazing 50% off the regular price of $800. This computer is so close to being yours, you can practically reach out and touch it.

Jumper 16-Inch Touchscreen Windows 11 Laptop, $400 (was $800) at Walmart

This laptop is a great option for just about anyone. The quad-core Intel Celeron processor can handle multiple applications at once with ease and the 16GB of DDR4 RAM keeps everything running smoothly. You can also easily expand the memory using the built-in supplemental memory carriage. The laptop has both USB-C and HDMI ports, so you won’t be wanting for ways to connect.

A bright and vibrant IPS display gives words and images a crisp and legible look and Intel UHD graphics make streaming entertainment a joy. The extra-wide 16:10 aspect ratio allows for additional workspace on your desktop. Touchscreen capability is an added benefit that makes this laptop one of the best you can buy at this price point.

Walmart customers were thrilled with the performance of this computer. One described it as the “best laptop” at the “best price.” They added, “I ordered this two-in-one laptop for my husband’s work. It’s very convenient and has all the functions that he wanted. The touch screen works perfectly, and we also love the size of the screen.”

Another shopper called it “fantastic,” saying, “I couldn’t be happier with my decision! It offers the perfect blend of power, portability, and functionality, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.” The same buyer also touted the “gorgeous display.”

The Jumper 16-Inch Touchscreen Windows 11 Laptop is one Flash deal that you don’t want to miss. At just $400 for this incredible computer, you can’t really go wrong. Unfortunately, this limited-time deal won’t last forever, so grab one while you still can.