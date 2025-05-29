



Driving your car or taking a stroll aren’t your only options for getting from point A to point B. Bicycles are a popular choice for those with short commutes to work or when running errands around town, but hot weather can lead to sweaty arrivals. To enjoy the warm weather, save money at the gas pump, and take a more environmentally friendly means of transportation, the electric scooter is a top pick.

If you’re in the market for an e-scooter, Walmart has a limited-time flash deal you won’t want to miss. The bestselling AovoPro TMax Foldable Electric Scooter, which normally retails for $499, has been discounted to just $267.

AovoPro TMax Foldable Electric Scooter, $267 (was $499) at Walmart

A smooth and steady ride is in store for those driving this battery-powered scooter. Equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor, this vehicle can reach speeds of up to 21 miles per hour. It also comes outfitted with 10-inch honeycomb tires. These elastic and wear-resistant tires don’t require inflation, so you never have to worry about a puncture or a flat. On top of that, four shock absorbers on the rear and front wheels provide maximum comfort, even on bumpy roads.

One shopper wrote, “Amazing! This machine is fast and incredibly solid. I’m a heavy guy, and it climbs those inclines smooth as butter.”

This scooter was designed with your convenience in mind. The foldable frame makes it easier to store, making it compact enough to fit in the trunk of a car. You’ll also gain access to a smart app upon purchase that allows you to adjust gears, choose ride modes, turn the safety lights on and off, view the battery power levels, and more.

One reviewer said, “The AovoPro TMax is just amazing. This happens to be the first e-scooter I’ve bought, and it’s been love at first sight. I’ve been able to give my 4-year-old nephew a ride along with me, and it holds our combined weight of 185 pounds. The app works really well, and it’s easy to use. I love that I can take this wherever I go because of its foldable feature.”

Another shopper wrote, “I bought for my boys so we could ride as a family at the parks. They absolutely love these scooters because of how comfortable the ride is. They can keep a good, safe speed at various driving locations.”

Simplify your commute and save money on the AovoPro TMax Foldable Electric Scooter by adding it to your cart while it’s still available for just $267. Walmart’s flash deals are only available for a limited time, so before you know it, the savings could disappear.