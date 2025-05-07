



Keeping cool in the warm summer months isn’t always an easy task. While a portable air conditioner can help cool the area, it can’t help with air circulation. That’s where a good pedestal fan comes in handy. Thanks to Walmart, you can buy one right now at a big clearance discount, but only while the inventory lasts.

The Nftigb Oscillating Pedestal Fan is on sale for only $70. That’s an amazing 77% off the original price of $300. This may be the coolest deal we’ve seen in a while.

Nftigb Oscillating Pedestal Fan, $70 (was $300) at Walmart

This fan can go a long way towards keeping you nice and cool on a hot summer day. The innovative deep barrel design shoots a powerful stream of air across the room in whatever direction you face it. It’s a multifunctional fan and air circulator all in one, and it offers 360-degree air circulation.

The fan has an ultra-quiet design that keeps noise to a minimum, and the convenient remote allows you to control air flow from across the room. It even includes an LED ambient light, which adds a touch of style to your space if you choose to use it.

Walmart customers were very pleased with this fan. One buyer called it “small but powerful,” adding that they have a much larger fan than this one that “doesn’t generate half of what this fan does…I’m a hot sleeper…Don’t let the size fool you. I’m sleeping very comfortably with lots of cool air. It’s worth it.”

Another shopper described it as “feature-packed,” and said, “Quiet and powerful. Small footprint with extra lighting and up and down, side to side swivel head.” The up and down oscillating feature was a big hit with many reviewers.

The Nftigb Oscillating Pedestal Fan is the perfect tool for keeping your home cool in the summer. This clearance deal will be gone before you know it, so if you want to buy one for just $70, you’d better put it in your cart ASAP.