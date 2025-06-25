



When your closet is getting too cramped, your holiday decorations are piling up in a closet, or your garage is starting to look a little cluttered, it’s time to get more storage. Storage bins with lids can do the trick, but you’re going to want ones that are durable and large enough to fit what you need.

The Hyper Tough 27-Gallon Storage Bin is an easy choice, as it not only has over 15,000 perfect ratings, but is also currently on sale at Walmart for 33% off. For a limited time, you can get the bin for just $10, which is an incredible deal considering its value and quality.

Hyper Tough 27-Gallon Storage Bin, $10 (was $15) at Walmart

With a 27-gallon capacity, the storage bin measures 30.6 inches long, 20.6 inches wide, and 14.3 inches tall. Made from durable plastic, the bin can be used both indoors and outdoors and is resistant to stains, dents, and dust. It comes with a snap-on lid that can be secured with locks to keep items safe and sound. Designed to be stackable, you can store everything from bulky winter clothes to seasonal decorations in them without taking up too much space, whether it be in an attic, garage, or closet. The 27-gallon size is currently on sale for $10, but you can also get the storage bin and lid in sizes ranging from 5 gallons to 50 gallons, starting at $9.

As a popular pick with over 1,000 units being sold in the last day, it’s safe to say shoppers love it. Reviewers mention it’s “perfect for secure storage” and “heavy-duty and spacious.”

“I got these containers for storing my winter clothes in the summer so they aren’t taking up closet space. The containers are heavy-duty with a snug-fitting lid and [can] fit a ton of clothes,” one shopper wrote.

Another shopper described it as “heavy-duty, durable, and great for moving,” adding that they “feel very secure” using them to store valuables or clothes and other household items. They shared that the bins are “very roomy” and “worth the money,” and are especially helpful when packing up to move.

Whether you’re moving or simply looking to get more organized, the Hyper Tough 27-Gallon Storage Bin for only $10 is a deal you don’t want to miss.