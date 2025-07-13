



Laptops are a necessity nowadays, whether it be for a day of work or shopping on the couch. Looking for a new laptop can be a pain when you see the price tags on all these fancy gadgets. Fortunately, Walmart is selling a Rnruo Windows 11 Laptop for a wallet-friendly price that lets you get quality mobile tech for less.

Typically listed for $349, this 14-inch computer is now available for $170. You’ll get eight gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage for more than 50% off. It’s all powered by the Intel N4000 processing chip, so you have a speedy laptop with you at all times.

The 14-inch display features full HD 1080P technology and a 60-hertz refresh rate, so you can watch videos and stream games with clear and crisp visuals. The combination of the Intel processing chip, the RAM memory, and SSD storage capacity helps the laptop handle college work, online gaming, and typical office work on the same device. If you need to hop on a Zoom call, the built-in two megapixel camera captures HD video. You’ll experience fast and consistent connectivity via the Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. If you need to move photos or attach some additional features, you’ll appreciate the three USB ports, micro SD reader, and an HDMI port. The Rnruo has everything you need to get the most out of a laptop.

Quite a few Walmart shoppers spoke highly of the laptop with glowing five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper appreciated the “lightweight” design and said it “works great for basic tasks.” Another shopper agreed on the “great design” of the Rnruo and found it to be “reliable” for a variety of tasks. One customer said the laptop was “perfect for work, school, and streaming,” while a different customer called it a “sleek-looking laptop.”

The Rnruo Windows 11 Laptop is a great all-purpose computer. It looks great, runs well, and can do everything from busy work to streaming Call of Duty. Save big on it at Walmart for a limited time.