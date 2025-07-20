



Potted plants are a great way to bring the beauty of nature into your home (and wow your guests). But keeping plants can be difficult. From adequate sunshine, water, and temperature, everything needs to be just right to make sure your plant lives a long and happy life. If you’re not a green thumb, setting out some faux plants is a much easier way to add some greenery to your indoor space.

And for those looking to add some tropical flair to their home, we’ve got just the plant for you. For a limited time, you can find this $130 Wfun Artificial Bird of Paradise Tree for $60 at Walmart. Bird of paradise plants are typically found in tropical and Mediterranean landscapes. When its vibrant flowers are in bloom, they resemble an exotic bird, hence the name.

Wfun Artificial Bird of Paradise Tree, $50 (was $130) at Walmart

This faux plant’s particular selling point is its detailed leaves and branches designed to mimic an actual tree. The branches are made of soft metal wires, so you can easily shape the plant however you like.

There are three colorful orange flowers attached to the branches that will always stay in full bloom no matter the season. The entire plant sits in a small white pot with a layered pebble cover, giving off a realistic look, which shoppers love. One shopper shared, “Very sturdy and weighted, so it doesn’t fall over. The colors are very vibrant and almost life-like looking! Looks great in our bedroom!”

Others say that guests think the plant is actually real. “It’s really lovely. Gives a great feel to the room.” Another said, “People think it’s real. That’s what I wanted.”

Faux plants are a great way to add some greenery to a room without all the maintenance that comes with caring for a real plant. If you’re ready to add a little tropical nature to your home, consider grabbing this Wfun Artificial Bird of Paradise Tree while it’s on sale for $60 at Walmart. Nobody needs to know it’s not real. We’ll keep that just between us.