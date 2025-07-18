



A traditional dining table and chairs can take up a lot of space in your home, but luckily, there are other options if you want a place to eat dinner that isn’t your sofa. We found a dining table set on sale at Walmart that comes with two benches that can be stored underneath the table. This space-saving design allows you to enjoy the benefits of a dining table, whether you live in a condo, apartment, or have a smaller kitchen.

The Uhomepro Dining Room Table Set, originally $190, is on sale for just $100. This dining set is listed as a bestseller at Walmart and has 4.4 stars with over 600 perfect ratings. One reviewer said the dining set has a “great design” and fits perfectly in their kitchen. “The two benches are comfortable and save space, which can be put under the table,” they wrote.

Uhomepro Dining Room Table Set, $100 (was $190) at Walmart

The table measures 47.2 inches long, 28.7 inches wide, and 28.7 inches tall and can hold up to 176 pounds. Each of the benches measures 40.5 inches long, 11 inches wide, and 17.7 inches tall and can hold up to 440 pounds. The dining set fits four people comfortably, and you can even place two sets together for a larger party, creating a long, elegant look. The tabletop is made of manufactured wood, and the legs are made of heavy-duty steel that provides stability. All of the parts have a waterproof varnish and an anti-scratch design that makes it easy to clean.

Over 200 Walmart reviewers gave this table five stars, and more than 30 reviews mention quality. “Absolutely love this dining set! The table looks sleek and modern, it fits perfectly in our kitchen,” another reviewer wrote. “The benches are comfortable and slide under the table to save space. The surface is sturdy and easy to clean. Great quality for the price!”

This dining set is on sale in all black as well as black with a beige tabletop. At just $100, this dining set is a great Walmart find, plus it has free shipping.