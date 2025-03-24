



Spring is finally here, and it’s time to snap up some of the best deals on warm weather furniture. If you enjoy intimate al fresco dining on the patio with your partner or catching up with a friend on your balcony, a great patio furniture set is a wonderful investment — even if you’re limited on outdoor space.

The Aiho 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set at Walmart is a shopper-loved pick you can’t go wrong with, especially at this price. You can now get your hands on it for only $80, down 60% from its original price of $200.

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $80 (was $200) at Walmart

The three-piece set comes with two chairs and a small table. It’s ideal for sitting with your spouse while you enjoy a morning coffee on the patio before work or for an at-home happy hour on the porch. The set is made from a powder-coated, rust-resistant steel frame and a PE wicker rattan material. While it’s designed to withstand all weather conditions, be sure to use a furniture cover if you’re experiencing a particularly heavy spell of summer storms.

Thick and plush cushions provide a ton of comfort, and the glass-top table is ideal for placing your coffee, snacks, books, and more.

Shoppers are thrilled with the set, which has earned a 4.7 out of five rating.

“Cool-looking patio set. Very well made [and] also comfortable,” said one shopper. “It looks nice. Not hard to put together.”

“Modern, lightweight, and affordable. Love this patio set. Assembles in minutes. Very convenient for this 74-year-old grandmother to get from one place to another,” another explained. “The material is tightly woven and durable. Neutral color allows for many color combinations. The black cushions fit perfectly. Very happy with the purchase, recommend.”

“Waterproof, strong and durable. I put it on my balcony and [it] has been evaluated. In Florida, when it rains hard, the furniture will get wet, but it will dry quickly with a wipe,” wrote a third. “It is a worthwhile investment!”

Update your small outdoor space with the Aiho 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set for only $80 at Walmart.